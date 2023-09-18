First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after buying an additional 319,007 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after buying an additional 282,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 449,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

