First Bank & Trust Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 1,744,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.