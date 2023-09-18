First Bank & Trust Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,768. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

