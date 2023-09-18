First Bank & Trust Purchases 5,689 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

O stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

