First Bank & Trust Raises Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.17% of Coastal Financial worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,424. The stock has a market cap of $576.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,574,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

