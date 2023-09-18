First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $21.46. 1,753,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

