First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $47.97. 480,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

