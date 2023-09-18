First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NYSE PPL remained flat at $25.66 on Monday. 1,008,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

