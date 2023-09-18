First Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

ROP stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

