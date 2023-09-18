First Bank & Trust Sells 139 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

CASY stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.04. The company had a trading volume of 89,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.22 and a 52-week high of $283.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

