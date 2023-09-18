First Bank & Trust Sells 1,392 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.46. 167,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $853,547. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

