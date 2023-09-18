First Bank & Trust Sells 1,884 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.99. 303,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

