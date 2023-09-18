First Bank & Trust Sells 198 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.51. 196,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,199. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.04. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Argus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

