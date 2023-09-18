First Bank & Trust Sells 545 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

ISRG traded up $4.65 on Monday, reaching $300.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.