First Bank & Trust Sells 582 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,189,620. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.91. 1,356,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

