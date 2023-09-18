First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,986. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

