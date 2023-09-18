First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 410,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.