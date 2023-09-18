FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $76,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

General Mills stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

