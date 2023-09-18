G999 (G999) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,495.37

G999 (G999) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,495.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003300 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.