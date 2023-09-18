Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.40. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

