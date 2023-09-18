General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $755,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $224.05 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.13.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

