Genesis Energy Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:GNE)

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. It generates electricity from thermal, hydro, solar, and wind sources. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Kupe segments. The Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

