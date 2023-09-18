Genesis Energy Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:GNE)

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.
Genesis Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.