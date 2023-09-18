Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Lifted by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

MLPX stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.