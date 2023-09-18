Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.