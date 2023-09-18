Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,639,536,000,000.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. 12,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
