Grassi Investment Management Acquires 14,550 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $43.17 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.