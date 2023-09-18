Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,316,867,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $284,991,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

