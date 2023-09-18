Grassi Investment Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,319,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.