Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 897.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.