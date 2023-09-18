Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GPEAF. Barclays dropped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 442 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
