Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $351,872.81 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $351,872.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,320.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00245353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00816208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00539289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00058397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00118575 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

