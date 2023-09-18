Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 29,250 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up approximately 23.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,964,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 123,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $2,304,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock remained flat at $47.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,508 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

