Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up about 7.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.30. 21,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

