Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,275 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CL King upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

GTLS opened at $171.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

