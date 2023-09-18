Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,959 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

