Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,803 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Glaukos by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 19.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,719,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,191,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,619,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $351,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,190,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $351,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,190,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,809 shares of company stock worth $11,626,132 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

