Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.19 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

