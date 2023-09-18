Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,074.50, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.