Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

GTLS opened at $171.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

