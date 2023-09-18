Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $310,767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 133.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,476 shares of company stock valued at $33,752,223 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of -501.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

