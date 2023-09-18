Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $50.62 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $71.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.