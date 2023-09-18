Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $13.14 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

