Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,730 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $138.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

