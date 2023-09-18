Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,874 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 80.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,084 shares of company stock worth $4,846,409 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WD opened at $82.36 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.