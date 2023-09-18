Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.89.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $392.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.96 and its 200 day moving average is $364.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

