Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,937 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,841.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 99,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,841.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,958 shares of company stock worth $62,167,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

