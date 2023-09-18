Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 33 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,333. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $511.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.55 and its 200 day moving average is $481.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.