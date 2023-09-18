Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 173.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after buying an additional 2,003,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,465 shares of company stock worth $11,053,789. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

