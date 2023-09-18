Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.16 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $25,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

