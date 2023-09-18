Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

SITC opened at $13.68 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.